To the Editor:
After reading the front page of my newspaper, I always turn to PolitiFact to see what foolishness people have fallen for now.
Sometimes my ox gets gored, but it‘s clear that too many people are accepting at face value all sorts of outrageous claims many of which appear on some social medium like Facebook, Instagram, and the new right-wing varieties. These platforms are all excellent vehicles for spreading the lies.
Most recently Politifact listed — and debunked — incredible beliefs many people have about the COVID-19 vaccine.
PEOPLE! Do some background exploring before getting sucked in by these clearly false claims and lies of all stripes before you believe them and send them on. Don’t spread those falsehoods. In virtually all cases a little background checking will reveal how bogus the claims are.
Benjamin Liles
Salado
