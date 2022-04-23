To the Editor:
Gov. Greg Abbott once cynically described his job as going into the office, suing the federal government, and going home.
To me that sounds like a pretty good description of this do-nothing governor.
But election season is upon us and Abbott has a challenger breathing down his neck. So, Abbott has been bustling around so he would seem to be doing something!
Thus, he has built a few hundred feet more of the Trump Wall on state land and sent the national guard to the border (although some seem to have stopped a tad shy — about 800 miles — and ended up protecting several of the large ranches belonging to his wealthy donors in that South Texas area).
He said he would load up immigrants on buses and ship them to Washington, D.C. (But it turns out he can do so only if these immigrants were willing — otherwise it would be considered kidnaping.)
He has attempted to sue parents of transgender/non-binary children for child abuse.
His ill-conceived and poorly thought-out plan requiring scrutiny of papers and cargos at the Mexico/Texas border has caused miles-long delays of trucks carrying fragile produce which spoiled in the process thus guaranteeing we will pay more in the grocery store for these items.
Clearly this publicity stunt seriously backfired.
Yessiree! Have to look busy — at least till the election is over. All political show!
Or, to put a spin on a popular saying: All saddle and no horse.
Ben Liles
Salado
