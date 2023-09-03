To the Editor:
Today, gerrymandering is used for cheating the electorate out of their democracy. It creates an authoritarian government.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Sun and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 101F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph..
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 76F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: September 3, 2023 @ 1:01 pm
To the Editor:
Today, gerrymandering is used for cheating the electorate out of their democracy. It creates an authoritarian government.
The First Amendment forbids state legislatures from discriminating against voters with disfavored views via the redistricting process.
Voting is political speech.
The Texas gerrymandered Legislature only targeted the Harris County elections office, a Democratic stronghold and the most populous county in the state, to allow the secretary of state to overturn their elections.
The Texas 3rd Court of Appeals went from six Republican justices in 2016 to six Democratic justices in 2022. The Texas gerrymandered Legislature created a new 15th Court of Appeals to work around the 3rd Court of Appeals.
The Texas Constitution requires appeals courts to have a particular geographic area of the state. This court would be illegal.
Gov. Greg Abbott just signed House bill 2127, nicknamed the “Death Star” bill. This will ban cities from enacting laws that differ from the Texas state code in nine categories, including local government, labor, finance, occupations, natural resources, business, property, commerce, and insurance.
The heavy knee of the Texas gerrymandered Legislature is on the neck of our fragile Texas democracy.
To quote President Ronald Reagan (R), “That’s all we’re asking for: an end to the antidemocratic and un-American practice of gerrymandering congressional districts ... The fact is gerrymandering has become a national scandal.”
Gary Caraway
Salado
(1) comment
Sounds like a whining democrat who didn't get the gerrymandering he wanted
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.