To the Editor:
I’ve enjoyed reading the comments of a frequent contributor, Maj. Paul Passamonti, U.S. Army retired, and he ranks up there with just one other, the late Master Sgt. Pedro Santiago, also a retired soldier.
I had the opportunity to meet Maj. Passamonti several years ago when he was a chaplain at Fort Hood.
A friend of mine, who was also a chaplain, kept telling me that I really needed to meet him since he was “special.”
I finally asked my friend if he was a conservative or a liberal, and he responded, “I don’t know and it doesn’t matter, since he’s a thinker.”
I must say that I wasn’t disappointed when I did meet him — he escapes conventional boundaries and was just as impressive then as he is now.
It’s rare to find a true critical thinker who is as articulate, thoughtful and as accurate as Paul, and I look forward to his Letters to the Editor.
Please consider making him a regular!
Neal Trent
retired Army colonel
Salado
