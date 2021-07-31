To the Editor:
Not too long ago someone said that the COVID virus was like the flu and, like the flu, it would disappear in the summer — like a miracle, it would go away. That person was clearly and disastrously wrong. Unfortunately, too many people chose to listen to that uniformed person. So here we are in the summer and the number of people infected with the COVID-19 delta variant is going up and the numbers threaten to be as bad or worse than the infections in the previous 12 months.
A major concern is that those unvaccinated, science-denying vulnerable people will become incubators for a new strain of the virus which could attack even people who have been vaccinated. We can lay all the blame for the spread directly at the feet of the anti-science anti-vaxxers.
Benjamin Liles
Salado
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.