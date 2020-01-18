To the Editor:
Reading letters in this “letters” column for several years and following the back and forth from different writers has been mildly amusing.
Side A considers personal opinion as established fact. Side B attempts to correct the record and considers Side A’s mind to be like concrete: all mixed up and permanently set.
Side A rebuts, offering more personal opinion as fact. This situation is a good example of the irresistible force meeting the immovable object.
The best thing for anyone to do is to read as widely as possible, listen to many sources of news, and watch more than one TV channel. After comparing multiple resources, perhaps someone will change their mind. But changing one’s mind is supposedly one of the hardest things for any person to do.
Ben Liles
Salado
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.