To the Editor:
It’s Gerrymander Season at the state Capitol.
From the inception of America, the powerful elite have restricted the right to vote from the economically challenged.
They believe the “Poor” would vote to tax the “Rich” and spend the revenue on stuff for themselves. Hence they coined the terms “socialist” and “socialism”.
Has your community been carved up in order to ensure your vote/choice will lose? You’ve been cheated and denied your fundamental right as a citizen.
Gerrymandering is the polite term politicians use for cheating the electorate out of their democracy.
The powerful elites don’t want anyone with a different opinion to vote.
Road blocks to voting were created: poll taxes, literacy tests, grandfather clause, gender and age.
All overturned by law or constitutional amendment.
Now they use gerrymandering to dilute the power of your vote.
Do you want the gerrymanderers to remain in office?
Only a massive turnout of voters can change this.
Gary Caraway
Salado
