To the Editor:
Now we have an eye-witness account to the Jan. 6 panel that, if former President Trump didn’t get his way, he would throw a tantrum, slamming plates, etc. against the wall.
I shudder to think what would have happened to me some 70 years ago if I had thrown such a tantrum.
A quick trip to the garage with my father and his belt would have quickly persuaded me that pitching a fit was not a viable way to achieve my goals. Marched back into the house, I would be expected to apologize for my actions and especially to my mother who had prepared the meal.
Maybe Daddy Trump should have applied my father’s method to Baby Trump and we wouldn’t have had such an embarrassment as a president.
Ben Liles
Salado
