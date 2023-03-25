To the Editor:
I sincerely urge the Bell County Commissioners to take down the Confederate statue on the county courthouse lawn.
We should not honor soldiers that committed or supported barbaric war atrocities.
For example: The Union garrison at Fort Pillow surrendered to the Confederate army. Sgt. Achilles V. Clark, of the Confederate Twentieth Tennessee, wrote to his sisters a week after the battle, “The poor deluded negroes would run up to our men, fall upon their knees and with uplifted hands scream for mercy but they were ordered to their feet and then shot down”.
Clark described a gory scene of blood that “stood about in pools, and brains that could have been gathered up in any quantity” afterward.
The Great Hanging at Gainsville: Confederate troops captured and arrested some 200 men in and near Cooke County. Forty-one were executed including Barnibus Burch, a man in his seventies mostly bed-bound with “Rheumatyz”.
This is claimed to have been the largest mass execution of white people in United States history.
The Massacre on the Nueces. A group of sixty-one German-Texans, led by Fritz Tegener, were fleeing from the Hill Country to Mexico between August 1-3, 1862. Lt. Colin McRae, of the Confederacy, with approximately 96 men surrounded their camp and at approximately 1:00 a.m. on August 10, 1862, attacked and killed 37 and wounded 20.
There are many more examples of Confederate soldiers’ barbarity. How many more atrocities do you have to hear about before you take that statue down?
That statue inescapably commemorates and celebrates that savagery.
Gary Caraway
Salado
Your lips to G-d's ear
