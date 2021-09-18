To the Editor:
There are truly good people in this world and in Central Texas.
This morning I took my wife and visiting daughters to breakfast before the girls had to return to Virginia. I asked for the check and we sat chatting.
We spoke a bit with the party at the table next to us. The man at the table next to us asked to pay our check.
I was so surprised that I failed to get his name. He was a tall, handsome, African American man with a cross on his cap. He had indicated that he was a minister.
His kindness and generosity touched us all. If anyone knows his name, please let me know, I would like to contribute to his ministry.
There are truly kind and generous people in Central Texas.
Michael Campbell
Salado
