To the Editor:
Dear Friends,
Years ago my wife and I were called by God to become pastors at The Salvation Army.
Our calling is to preach the gospel and to bring people to Jesus by ministering to their human needs and our promise is to serve wherever we are called.
At the end of April, we received “marching orders” from The Salvation Army leadership notifying us that we are being sent to Houston to serve as commanding officers/pastors. Our last day of service in Bell County is June 21.
We have had three wonderful years serving those in the most need in Bell County. You have welcomed our family and made this community home for us. We will always cherish the memories and friends we have made in this community.
Thank you for your love and friendship.
Together we have built our social services, pantry, and men’s shelter and we know with your continued support, The Salvation Army programs will remain strong in Bell County.
The new Salvation Army officer assigned to Bell County is Lt. David Beckham, coming to us from Houston. He will arrive in late June, and I know that you will welcome him to this wonderful community.
Thank you again for your love and support for The Salvation Army in Bell County.
We will always remember you and our time serving alongide you.
Sincerely,
Lts. Aaron and Chantel Millin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.