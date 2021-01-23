To the Editor:
As Senior Advisory Board chairwoman, it is my responsibility to assure the Killeen senior citizens are provided supported activities, safety and socialization.
Members of the City Council are trying to divert the money for the proposed renovation of the Gilmore Center in another direction, like they did 14 years ago.
I am sure you will remember all of this when it is time to vote.
I am requesting seniors to attend the council meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26 to voice your opinion regarding the propped and paid-for renovation of the Gilmore Senior Center, allowing you to have a new and great center.
There is a great need for a center on the North side.
As a promoter and defender of Killeen seniors, it is my duty to continue working for approval.
Patsy Bracey
Chairwoman, Senior Advisory Board
Killeen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.