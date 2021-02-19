Editor’s note: In response to the severe weather crisis in Texas, District 24 state Sen. Dawn Buckingham sent out this email letter to her constituents on Thursday:
Friend,
We have definitely seen better days in our great state, and I continue to share the frustrations, anger, and grief that we are all going through.
I know that better days are ahead of us. Texans are tough. Texans are resilient. More importantly, Texans take care of each other.
As our first responders and utility linemen continue to work around the clock in hazardous conditions to get all of us back on the grid, we have seen countless stories of Texans helping their neighbors and opening their doors to those without electricity and water.
This is the Texas that I know and love.
Join me in praying for our first responders, those working to bring Texas back on the grid, those struggling in the extreme cold, and for our leaders to take proper action to ensure this never happens again.
If you are able, reach out and help those around you that are without utilities or need a warm meal.
For the Bible tells us in Romans 12:13 to “Share with the Lord’s people who are in need. Practice hospitality.”
We WILL get through this. May God bless you and may God continue to bless the great state of Texas.
Sincerely,
Dawn Buckingham, M.D.
District 24 state senator
Lakeway
