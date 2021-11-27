To the Editor:
Last week was America Recycles Week, an important time for everyone who cares about our planet to consider how they can help protect our natural resources from pollution and waste.
A recent study found there are incredible opportunities for Texans to improve and grow our state’s recycling capabilities.
Texas beverage companies agree and are proud to be a part of the solution.
We’re committed to doing our part to ensure that our industry’s 100% recyclable plastic bottles are collected and recycled as intended and do not end up as waste in our state’s natural spaces.
Many consumers aren’t aware that our caps and bottles are made with innovative materials and meant to be recycled and remade.
The plastic used to design our bottles is unique, and because of its quality and versatility, it has been in high demand for use in an array of products as varied as plastic bottles, clothing, carpets and playground equipment.
Texas’ beverage makers remain committed to protecting and continuing to improve our state’s ability to recycle. We stand ready to partner with all those who share our vision of a circular economy where all plastic bottles are recycled and remade as designed.
Carol McGarah
Executive director
Texas Beverage Association
