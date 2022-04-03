To the Editor:
If Texans are genuinely interested in learning how $2.5 million of its tax dollars are being wasted each week, please take a look at ProPublica’s March 21 co-publication: Texas’ Governor Brags About His Border Initiative. The Data Doesn’t Back Him Up.
The article lays out exactly how Gov. Greg Abbott and his GOP band of merry thieves have turned Operation Lone Star from political theater for its base into the largest swindle in Texas’ history. A Hidalgo County Judge described the debacle, “We’re spending millions and billions of dollars in trying to mange something. But instead of getting me the plumber to stop the leak, they’re sending me people to mop up the floor.”
ProPublica’s article further points out that if the data doesn’t suit the governor and GOP, then they skew it! After the governor's failed attempt at defying federal law, he simply subverted it by creating a declaration. If resources meant for border areas aren’t producing the results the governor wants, he adds counties further north like Midland and McColloch into the boondoggle’s scope.
This extravagant comedy of errors doesn’t stop there. Now incorporated is Wilbarger County which is along the Oklahoma border — 650 miles from Texas’ southernmost border.
Who better to recognize the governor’s political grandstanding than Texas Army National Guard veteran whose boots were on the ground until his recent retirement, Command St. Maj. Jason Featherston. He noted commanders saying, “We’re going back to the border, the governor is trying to get reelected.” 2.5 million taxpayers dollars a week should cover the cost.
Nancy Glasscock
Temple
(2) comments
Unfortunately, our governor is being forced to take care of major problems, including mass illegal immigration and the influx of drugs across the border, that the federal government, the Democrats, and Biden should be taking care of.
Border and battleground Democrats are scared of coming mass migration. Thanks, Dementia Joe.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.