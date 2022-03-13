To the Editor:
There is a lot of talk and concern about inflation. Of course, COVID is responsible for the global shortages of goods and services.
However, there is another issue that must be looked into. UPS just posted record-breaking profits, but they plan to raise prices.
As a coffee drinker, you might be surprised that the Starbucks CEO’s compensation rose 39% in 2021 to a record $20.4 million and Starbucks’ profits soared 59% to $7.5 billion, but they are still raising prices.
Our favorite hamburger place, McDonald’s, increased their prices even as their profits topped $23 billion.
Everyone is talking about rising gas prices. Yet Exxon Mobil had the best 4th quarter with $8.9 billion in profits at the same time it exported $85 billion of gas while importing $17 billion from Russia.
The Valero CEO makes $14 million, yet Valero gets most of its oil/gas from Russia.
Elon Musk takes his yearly Tesla compensation in stocks that approached $30 billion in 2021.
JP Morgan’s CEO got a $3 million raise to $34 million.
While millions of Americans lost their jobs because of COVID, the CEOs of many companies certainly did not mind their inflated salaries.
Why is it not inflation when corporations post record profits and continue
to raise prices? Let’s call it what it is — corporate greed at your expense.
Next time you think about rising (inflated) prices, remember it is about corporate greed; it always is.
Larry Cowan
Temple
(3) comments
Here is the list of goals for the NWO's Agenda 12/2030. Notice anything familiar? A lot of it sounds like the Regime's agenda:
"One World Military" - our soldiers are being indoctrinated to serve the UN now - no pesky Patriots need apply!
"The end of national sovereignty"= open borders. A country without borders is not a country.
"The end of the family unit"- a tenet of BLM
"Mandatory multiple vaccines" - HELLO!!!
"Universal Basic Income" - the "equity" in Marxism - soon to be the only income bracket.
"Microchipped society" - vaccine passports are prepping us for this.
"Social Credit System" - every Marxist's wet dream
5G monitoring of all appliances -so if you post something online the Regime doesn't like, you suddenly can't use your washer, dryer, or microwave, as well as the internet.
"Government-raised children" and "government-owned schools and colleges" - universal preschool is already being rammed through. You really didn't think they were going to keep allowing private Christian schools or homeschooling did you? "Government-owned" is codeword for mandatory.
"All businesses owned by government/corporations" - maybe THAT'S why the Dems don't care about the effect of lockdowns on small businesses.
"The end of private farms and grazing livestock" - unless you're farmer Bill (Gates). He is serious about lab-grown meat. Sounds yummy! Remember "Soilent Green?"
"The end of single family homes" - Look at the border. The Regime doesn't have a problem with cramming people in cages, and it hates us far more than it hates illegal immigrants.
No non-synthetic drugs! Gee, those pharmaceutical companies always find a way to promote their products!
"The end of fossil fuels" - One good thing about being crammed in cages with lots of people, you can stay warm better. You'll need to, because windmills and solar panels won't work when Gates shoots dust up in the air and starts the next Ice Age!
https://911nwo.com/?p=8895
With Inflation at 7.9% (really over 20%) And the Economy in Shambles, The House Passes MASSIVE $1.5 TRILLION Omnibus Spending Package - Nearly 3,000 Page Bill Released Just Hours Before Vote After 1:30AM Meeting
And corrupt politicians like Fjoebiden and his regime.
