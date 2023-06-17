The chapters between 17 and 26 of Leviticus are called the Holiness code. Guidelines to keep you Holy in the things that you wear, what you eat, what you do and who you are. Eating the wrong foods, wearing clothes made from different fabrics, having a tattoo, being blind or lame, being a dwarf or limbs too long (Leviticus 21:18-20) makes you less Holy.
Outside of the Israelite culture, the socially acceptable form of same-sex activity was with male shrine prostitutes as part of temple worship to pagan gods and goddesses. If you are going to obey one verse, what is the excuse for not obeying the whole verse?
Leviticus 20:13 says that male to male sex is an abomination and they shall be put to death. Leviticus 20:13 says that adultery is also punishable by death.
Should those wearing tattoos be cut off from society? Did you have a ham and cheese sandwich for lunch? That is certainly unholy. Are you OK with slavery— the Bible condones it. Do you work on the Sabbath? Did your Bible classes teach you no intercourse with a woman during menstruation?
Some members of the Bell County Commissioners Court are refusing a Pride Proclamation based on their faith. Should not their faith include ALL of the verses — not picking and choosing?
Will they be attending the execution of an adulterer? Will they be attending the next slave auction? How will they erase their tattoos? Perhaps they should take the Bible in the context and the time in which it was written.
People who understand what reality is and people who understand what morality is are the people who understand what LOVE is.
