To the Editor:
Napoleon once said, “In politics, stupidity is not a handicap.” Can we please stop electing stupid people to government positions?
Texas politicians Michael Burgess, Brian Babin, and Pete Olson nominated Trump for a Nobel Prize. WOW!
Rep. Louie Gohmert wonders if we can change the orbit of the moon or earth’s orbit around the sun to fight climate change.
He also thought about the possible identification of marijuana dealers through stolen potato chips. WOW!
Rep. Lauren Boebert was arrested for aiding minors who were apprehended for underage drinking and for disorderly driving.
She failed to show up twice in court.
She said that the people in Venezuela eat dogs because they do not have guns. Boebert could not find Venezuela if she was standing in the middle of it. She is legitimately stupid.
Last but certainly not least is MTG.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green might be the queen of stupid.
She thought that Jewish laser beams were causing forest fires in California.
She argued that the Parkland and Sandy Hook shootings never happened. She thought that Hillary Clinton was part of a Satanic cabal that eats babies.
Her latest stupid stated her TV turned itself on, was hacked and “they” were spying on her.
Can we not find normal, stable people who do not have stupid tattooed across their foreheads? But the most mind-bending concept is that people actually vote for stupid.
Chuck Nissley
Temple
And then there is rep Hank Johnson, the imbecile democrat congressman from Atlanta Ga, who was genuinely concerned that Guam would tip over if we sent additional US troops to this tiny island. The writer of the letter seems to share the same intellectual milestone a Johnson.
Please, be fair when you cite stupidity. Like a speech on the House Floor in 2010: QUOTE "Today, we have two Vietnams, side by side, North and South, exchanging and working. We may not agree with all that North Vietnam is doing, but they are living in peace." END OF QUOTE. Surely you recall that statement by Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee. And shouldn't a President be able to count to seven? As in the number of grandchildren he has?
