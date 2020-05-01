To the Editor:
President Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, said U.S. emergency stores were “our stockpile”. The stockpile belongs to the states — not Kushner or Trump.
He ordered states to purchase their own supplies on the open market. They do and then the federal government seizes them — on whose order?
The governor of Michigan had supplies stopped on order from the Trump administration. Seven state hospitals said that FEMA officials were showing up and seizing their supplies leaving them desperately short.
A 10-hospital system in the Northwest had their supplies confiscated.
Colorado ordered 500 ventilators, but they were confiscated by FEMA. The governor protested but to no avail. But when the Republican senator, who is fighting for reelection, asked for help, he was suddenly gifted with 100 ventilators by the Trump administration.
The VA ordered 5 million masks, but these also were confiscated by the Trump people. The VA goes through 200,000 masks a day. Apparently, this “wartime president” only cares about being praised. He does not care about our veterans.
We have several local groups making masks for our local VA because they do not have adequate supplies. Why bother to tell the states that it is their responsibility to find their own supplies when Trump’s people confiscate these needed supplies?
Governors and states that bow down and praise Trump are the ones that get shipments back from FEMA.
Governors who complain are tossed aside and have to beg to get back some of their confiscated supplies.
This is incompetent leadership that resulted in unnecessary death.
Pam Neal
Temple
