To the Editor:
Republican state Sen. Charles Schwertner of Georgetown says, “Citizens need to be trusted.” “Do we believe people and our fellow man? Or should we assume them guilty until proven innocent?”
This was his argument that the government should not place requirements or impediments to prevent citizens from owning guns. The Texas Legislature and Governor Abbott feel you should be trusted to own guns, but you are guilty until proven innocent when it comes to voting.
Therefore, the Republicans must search for a solution for a problem that does not exist. Hence, they must place even harsher restrictions on your right to vote. Republican Sen. Briscoe Cain said, “We don’t need to wait for bad things to happen in order to try and protect and secure these elections.” What are we to believe?
As citizens we need to be trusted to buy guns without impediments, but we are deemed guilty when we try to vote.
Who among you has collected the $1 million reward from Dan Patrick for exposing rampant voter fraud in Texas? The answer is no one — because it does not exist!
Republicans should not be allowed to have it both ways, but that is exactly what they are doing. Hypocrisy is what is now governing this state while democracy fades away.
Pam Neal
Temple
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.