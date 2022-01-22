To the Editor:
I think that we can make it official. Texas Senator Raphael “Ted” Cruz is a hypocrite. In his attempt to denigrate Democrats he said, “I think in a time of crisis, character is revealed.” This from a man who ran away to Cancun while Texas was in the midst of its worst freeze ever. A freeze that almost broke the grid and hundreds of Texans froze to death. A hypocrite who blamed his wife, then his daughter for his Cancun vacation. He even left the family dog alone in their home.
Clearly Cruz cares for you as much as he cares for his dog. In October of last year, he again showed us his great character by tweeting, “Cancun is lovely this time of year.” Yep, the term hypocrite is a perfect fit for Cruz.
Chuck Nissley
Temple
(2) comments
No doubt, Cruz made a huge PR mistake with his family during the cold, although there was nothing that he could really do here during that brief period of time. ....Do tell, what do you think of the hypocrisy exhibited by Biden, his son Hunter, Harris, Pelosi, and Schumer every single day?
Obviously you are a democrat operative grasping at straws to criticize Sen Cruz. Cruz happens to be the best senator we have ever had in Texas. Who would you want? A Karl Marx clone perhaps?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.