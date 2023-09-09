To the Editor:

Truth or Consequences.

Killeen patriot

Neither. Lies is the correct term. 1936 was a much hotter year. In the 1970’s eco-warriors were forecasting the coming ice age. When that didn’t work the scream global warming. I mean Al Gore said New York would be under water by 2012…. So when the heating trend stopped in 2015…. We just came up with the neutral term that can be used for any and all weather events- climate change. We have a year with 2 bad tornados… climate change. A summer with plenty of rain and no triple digit days…. Climate change. A warmer winter…. Climate change. A colder winter…. Climate change. Anyone with half a brain who is willing to look at the data realizes the climate changes all the time. It changed before we had cars and factories and it will change no matter how poor we try to make our country.

