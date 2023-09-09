To the Editor:
Truth or Consequences.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To the Editor:
Truth or Consequences.
Science is the pursuit and application of knowledge and understanding of our world using systemic methodology based on evidence.
Scientists and climatologists have been warning us for over 50 years about climate change. They warned about mass migration, food and water shortages, spread of diseases, endless wildfires, and storms destroying cities.
Our most recent history shows two-thirds of the U.S. has been under either a flood warning or extreme temperatures. Sound familiar?
Wildfires have ravaged our western states, huge parts of Greece and Canada are burning and several Canadian towns have been evacuated as 500,000 acres burn. Typhoons and extreme flooding have caused mass migration in China.
July was the hottest month on record. Heat-related deaths in Europe last year topped 60,000. Phoenix had over 300 heat-related deaths last month.
Mixing CO2 and ocean water creates carbonic acid, resulting in acidification of our oceans that is endangering all ocean life. The oceans are now the warmest in recorded history.
Severe droughts will cause more water shortages and increase the risk of wildfires. Sound familiar?
Our forests, farms, fisheries, and cities are facing decimation. Increased rainfall will result in increased breeding site for mosquitoes and other infectious diseases.
The Texas Dept. of Public Health has noted cases of West Nile Virus and malaria. The planet itself will continue on — even without us.
Truth or Consequences!
Pamela Neal
Temple
(1) comment
Neither. Lies is the correct term. 1936 was a much hotter year. In the 1970’s eco-warriors were forecasting the coming ice age. When that didn’t work the scream global warming. I mean Al Gore said New York would be under water by 2012…. So when the heating trend stopped in 2015…. We just came up with the neutral term that can be used for any and all weather events- climate change. We have a year with 2 bad tornados… climate change. A summer with plenty of rain and no triple digit days…. Climate change. A warmer winter…. Climate change. A colder winter…. Climate change. Anyone with half a brain who is willing to look at the data realizes the climate changes all the time. It changed before we had cars and factories and it will change no matter how poor we try to make our country.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.