There are a number of things that can be said about school choice and these have been said for decades already, basically that whether in the form of private schools, charter schools, vouchers, etc., these are not the pluses that they are touted as being.
There is not enough space here to rehash it all, but there are a few things that could briefly be said about Abbott’s trip here.
To begin with, “school choice,” which sounds slick when said, refers to platitudes which are not new. For decades parents have mouthed that.
For another, a perusal of history shows that private schools proliferated after the desegregation case of Brown vs. Topeka in 1954, in order to thwart the law. In fact, there was an actual Southern Manifesto, which everyone should look up, defying the law. So again, there is nothing new here.
What is new is the reason Gov. Greg Abbott came here, instead of any one of private schools in Houston or Dallas. It should be easy to see why he chose Temple. He and his handlers determined that he would not be much, if at all, opposed here. He doesn’t make any speeches at UT, where protests are emerging about his policies, as Ron DeSantis is facing now in Florida. Likewise, Trump even had a rally recently in, of all places, Robstown, Texas.
Similarly, this likely doesn’t betoken something positive about Temple. Abbott perceived it as a pushover place to further his political ambitions.
It is interesting how many politicians - who are in the pockets of the anti education teacher's union - send their children to private schools. Sound like educational malpractice and indoctrination for thee, but real education for me
