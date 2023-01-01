To the Editor:
Jesus was Brown, Jewish, Middle-Eastern, poor, homeless, and a child refugee.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To the Editor:
Jesus was Brown, Jewish, Middle-Eastern, poor, homeless, and a child refugee.
The Bible says we should help the poor, welcome the foreigner, and heal the sick.
Now we know Gov. Abbott, that “practicing” Catholic and fake Christian, would have sent Joseph, Mary, and baby Jesus to Washington, D.C. What would Jesus think of Abbott’s recent action to send adults, children, and babies, some with no shoes, some wearing T-shirts and shorts in freezing temperatures? Could he not have at least made sure they were properly clothed for that five-day journey?
Abbott had the audacity to tweet, “For today in the city of David a Savior has been born to you who is the Messiah and Lord.” This was a cruel demented political stunt for Faux News viewers.
We all are aware that the border situation needs attention. But where is any proposed legislation from Senator Cornyn and Cancun Cruz? Nothing from John Carter except moaning and groaning.
Under George Bush and Obama, the Republican-controlled Congress did nothing except stoke a cultural war. The brand new incoming House Republicans have stated that they have NO legislative plans for the border. Remembering some famous words, “For auld lang syne, my dear, for auld lang syne, We’ll drink a cup of kindness yet for the sake of auld lang syne.”
Apparently, Gov. Abbott has never drunk “a cup of kindness.”
Chuck Nissley
Temple
(2) comments
Never have I ever read such an uneducated, uninformed letter to the editor. Yes, it is true that the Bible does tell us to care for others, but it clearly states that we should obey the laws of our land as well. Crossing the border illegally is a crime still … right? Not to mention, Isreal defended its sovereignty aggressively. So much that they literally killed off entire civilizations who opposed them. So let’s not cherry pick a few biblical concepts to make a point. Protecting our border is definitely biblical and there is no mandate to treat criminals with compassion.
Really. What would Jesus think about pretending to have control of our borders for political gain. Biden has done nothing for the border and constantly flies secret flights in small neighborhoods in the middle of the night to seed our way of life to turn our state into a third world country. They bring sex offenders and the worst kind of people who care nothing about you or religion. How many crimes to be committed by criminals crossing the southern border. Besides it was freezing in Texas when these' migrants' walked from mexico and put their own children in harms way because pedo Joe invited them.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.