To the Editor:

Jesus was Brown, Jewish, Middle-Eastern, poor, homeless, and a child refugee.

Killeen patriot

Never have I ever read such an uneducated, uninformed letter to the editor. Yes, it is true that the Bible does tell us to care for others, but it clearly states that we should obey the laws of our land as well. Crossing the border illegally is a crime still … right? Not to mention, Isreal defended its sovereignty aggressively. So much that they literally killed off entire civilizations who opposed them. So let’s not cherry pick a few biblical concepts to make a point. Protecting our border is definitely biblical and there is no mandate to treat criminals with compassion.

Wayne Jefferson

Really. What would Jesus think about pretending to have control of our borders for political gain. Biden has done nothing for the border and constantly flies secret flights in small neighborhoods in the middle of the night to seed our way of life to turn our state into a third world country. They bring sex offenders and the worst kind of people who care nothing about you or religion. How many crimes to be committed by criminals crossing the southern border. Besides it was freezing in Texas when these' migrants' walked from mexico and put their own children in harms way because pedo Joe invited them.

