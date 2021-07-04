To the Editor:
We have been repeatedly told that our electric grid was built for summers. It was only the beginning of June and ERCOT was already asking us to conserve.
We had the Deep Freeze and now we have the Deep Heat.
Finger pointing abounds around Austin. The Legislature passed “something” but the only guarantee is higher utility bills for you.
Transmission grids from West Texas are rated at 18,500 megawatts, but wind energy produces 20,000 megawatts. Due to technical constraints, grid officials MUST limit power through those lines to less than 12,000 megawatts.
The rapid growth of Texas renewable energy has outstripped the capacity of transmission lines. Those transmission lines have not been upgraded since 2014. How many lives could have been saved using that wind power energy during the snowpocalypse?
ERCOT wanted a week of conservation, saying some producers were offline, but ERCOT was not sure who was offline and had no idea when they would be back online. Reliability — really?
Someone recently said that we can fly electric helicopters on Mars, but we can’t use dryers in Texas.
This is because scientists are in charge on Mars, but Republicans are in charge in Texas.
Now our great governor says, “The energy grid in Texas is better today than it’s ever been.”
Electric Reliability Council of Texas. Reliable? What an oxymoron!
Pamela Neal
Temple
