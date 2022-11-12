Temple reader says GOP should offer solutions on reducing crime
To the Editor:
One of the major talking/voting points that Republicans are screeching about is crime. Americans are astounded that they somehow blame Democrats.
These are the same Republicans who think the people who invaded the Capitol, beat police almost to death, and defecated in the halls of our institution of democracy were patriots.
They were not patriots, not BLM, not Antifa.
However, they were Trump-supporting Republicans who were radical Q Anon confederates, ultra-right-wing fascists and insurrectionists attempting to overthrow our Democratic Republic.
Is this concern for the rule of law?
So much for support of the BLUE. So much for concern about the crime rate.
What has Gov. Abbott done about the availability of weapons of war to stop the slaughter of children in schools, slaughter in churches, slaughter in grocery stores and concerts?
His response is to send DNA kits to parents so they can identify their bullet-riddled children after the next school slaughter.
The number of homicides rose 33% in 66 major cities in 2020 under Trump. Under Gov. Abbott, Texas now ranks as the 11th most dangerous state in the U.S.
Under Gov. Abbott the Texas crime rate is considerably higher than the national average.
Your thoughts and prayers have accomplished NOTHING. Perhaps we should be seeking solutions rather than accusations.
Chuck Nissley
Temple
