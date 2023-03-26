Temple reader says nation has seen regression in last three years
To the Editor:
To the Editor:
We have reversals galore, unbelievably. Most think that progress means going forward, as we had in the past sixty years.
However, who could have imagined that in the last three years:
Reproductive rights for women decrease with abortion outlawed; schools told to stop talking about menstruation and STDs. Gays are almost outlawed, drag shows investigated, attacks proliferate on trans people.
Urgent care facilities are told to deny immigrants, their children frowned on in schools. Congresspersons openly talk (Gosar) about killing a colleague (Ocasio-Cortez), and killings of Blacks, Hispanics, and Asians skyrocket. White supremacists proudly attack the Capitol (Jan. 6).
Teachers and books are censored about mentioning racism, while nervous community libraries censor themselves. Public school money is diverted to private schools. Voting suppression spreads. Diversity and social justice are now depicted as evil. Whew!
Christian ministers are silent. Abbott and DeSantis (a judge called him dystopian) eventually will fail. Meanwhile, havoc reigns.
Chuck Nissley
Temple
