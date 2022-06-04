To the Editor:
Why is it so problematic to examine the real elephant in the room when it comes to outrageous local property taxes? The GOP has controlled state, county, and city-wide government offices in Texas for over 20 years, yet they’ve failed to address real reforms aimed at reducing the burden on taxpayers.
Instead, they have created Texas’ largest pro-business, corporate welfare trough that inevitably siphons billions away from our schools.
Back in 2001, the GOP lege created the tax Chapter 313 program, a clever way to compensate big business for what was thought to offset Texas’ high property tax rates.
It offers huge property tax discounts to attract mega wealthy corporations that are supposed to pay off over the long term. But, by the time these corporate projects return to the tax rolls, much of that value has disappeared and more than half of the benefits have been exported out of Texas primarily to multinational manufacturing firms.
The GOP lege has claimed to offer “relief” specifically in 2007, 2015 and 2019 but the reality is almost every measure — whether homestead exemptions or the state forcing local governments to cut tax rates — only slows the rate of growth rather than reducing tax bills.
Texas has some of the highest property taxes in the nation, so when will the GOP lege level the playing field and ensure that large and profitable corporations pay their fair share?
Tell your elected officials to end Chapter 313 now and invest in future generations!
Nancy Glasscock
Temple
