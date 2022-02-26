To the Editor:
This week’s award titled “Those who know nothing but talk anyway” goes to Dan Patrick:
“I will not stand by and let looney Marxist UT professors poison the minds of young students with Critical Race Theory. We banned it in publicly funded K-12 and we will ban it in publicly funded higher ed.” (His tweet reprinted in the KDH.)
Congratulations, Mr. Patrick. You must be so proud of yourself for banning something that isn’t taught in K-12 anyway. And in higher ed, it’s a theory taught in law schools. Do you really want to take them on? They’ll force feed you treatises illuminating what Marxism and Critical Race Theory really are.
Then there are your comments about tenure. I was especially interested in the one about your proposal to make tenure review an annual occurrence instead of every six years.
Apparently neither you nor the chair of the Senate Higher Education Committee, Sen. Brandon Creighton, knows that tenure review DOES take place every year. It just doesn’t happen to the same people every year.
Here’s how tenure works: Professors are in rank as assistant professors for six years and then go up for tenure and promotion to associate professor. In another six years, if successful the first time, they go up again to promotion to full professor. Some universities do things slightly differently but this is the norm. There is no need to go up for tenure every year.
Here’s what you are missing. At my university, Texas State, every faculty member, tenured or not, is evaluated annually. While this evaluation rarely leads to tenured faculty being dismissed from the university, it has been known to happen.
Our teaching evaluations are posted on the website as are syllabi. Students and everyone else on earth are allowed to comment on our classes, our research, our clothes and manner of speaking.
Administrators take these comments under consideration when making judgments about tenure or merit money. That is as it should be. That is all it should be.
Kate Pierce-Burleson
professor emeritus
Texas State University
Kempner
