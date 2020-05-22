To the Editor:
To be honest, both political parties, the media, WHO, CDC and government in general all do the same thing to control what they feel we are, the sheep.
It’s good that a lot of people have been careful, but not insane with this issue.
Most people I’ve met doing grocery shopping, getting gasoline, or restaurant food have been very decent.
I love driving on clear roadways. There have been many good things from all this as well as the bad.
I think President Trump has been dealing with all this a lot better than those in my first sentence have.
I’ll vote for him again in November.
Peter Stern
Driftwood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.