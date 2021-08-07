To the Editor:
More and more I’m reading that the medical community, along with those who have been vaccinated, are running out of patience with those of us who refuse to do so.
One high-ranking doctor said that we should be greatly inconvenienced until we get on board.
One politician said that we should all be arrested. Wow!
In don’t want that. Good! So you’ll get vaccinated? Yeah — I don’t think so.
There are those of us who still think for ourselves, instead of letting others do that.
About 40% of nurses in America are refusing to get vaccinated. Why? Because they know that it takes 10-15 years to develop a vaccine.
They’re not satisfied that this vaccine has been proven to be safe and effective.
So-called experts are saying the benefits of the vaccine far outweigh the risk of side effects.
Really? That’s interesting. The most common side effects seem to be headaches, fever, chills and pain at the injection site.
OK, that’s not so bad. No, it’s not. But what if you lost the use of the arm that was injected? Is that an acceptable side effect?
I have it from a reliable source that this happened here in Killeen.
Three months after getting the shot and the arm just hangs.
But this pales in comparison to a national news story about a 39-year-old wife and mother of three who was paralyzed from the neck down, 24 hours after getting her second shot.
Trust the science, they say. No, thanks.
What I do trust is that this pandemic has created the biggest cash cow of the 100 years and the big drug companies are not letting anything get in the way of their profits.
Bill Paquette
Killeen
