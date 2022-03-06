To the Editor:
I would like to know why the news is not talking either on TV or the newspaper about the UN and the International countries not taking action against Russia like what was done when Iraq invaded Kuwait. Not asking the questions as to why we did what we did during Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait and not doing the same for Ukraine? The UN and international countries came together and pushed the Iraqi army out of Kuwait.
Why are the UN and international countries not there for Ukraine like for Kuwait? Maybe because Kuwait was an oil producing country and Ukraine is not. Maybe all these countries no longer have a backbone to stand up to Russia and are afraid of Russia. Russia will see this as a weakness and try and take other countries back.
We will see this again with China, who want Taiwan back under their control, China claiming Taiwan is theirs.
I write this as a retired veteran, veteran of Vietnam, and a grandfather of a granddaughter who was killed in Afghanistan.
Charles Alt
Killeen
