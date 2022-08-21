To the Editor:
When I read about the Guillen family conducting a lawsuit of $35 million against the Army, I was shocked.
Updated: August 21, 2022 @ 9:27 am
In addition to the half a million dollars they got in insurance and many other donations from LULAC and other organizations — not to mention laws passed on the federal levels — why is this excessive amount demanded?
Spc. Vanessa Guillen has been honored with the naming of one of Fort Hood’s gates — even after the Guillen family’s ranting in anger about how they wanted to close Fort Hood down.
As to why they would want to capitalize on their daughter’s death at the federal level (namely at the American taxpayers’ expense for so excessive amount) can only be seen as a method of revenge/vendetta that all of us should pay for.
There is no mention of why this family needs to be give and amount they could not accumulate in many lifetimes.
In addition, there is no mention of what the lawyer’s contingency would be for this lawsuit.
Is this really a path to happiness once achieved? I do not believe it can ever be because nothing can place such a void or loss of life. This legal course of action is one that would not reverse the tragic outcome of the soldier-on-soldier murder; the perpetrator of which is dead as the alleged accomplice still awaits trial.
Thus, the emphasis should be on that individual and her accused criminal conduct. Also, the harassers and shoddy investigators appear to have been punished by the Army.
The family has suffered greatly in the past years and should be compensated for any travel incurred before finding their soldier’s remains, modest legal fees, and any monies spent on psychological help.
Anything above and beyond that would feed into the ongoing heat of wrath and vendetta the Guillen family appears to have against the Army.
Paul Passamonti
Retired U.S. Army major
Killeen
(1) comment
The word "greed" comes to mind.
