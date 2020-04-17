Veteran upset over credit union’s handling of fraudulent-check issue
To the Editor:
With the current state of our nation, I have had to find work outside of my normal job field.
Struggling like many Americans, I began to do odd jobs for an individual I met through a friend.
Long story short, I was paid with fraudulent checks, putting my credit union account $950 in the negative.
I’ve filed a police report and did everything asked of me.
Yesterday my COVID-19 stimulus check paid that overdrawn amount.
I received $200 and my credit union received $950. I’m a veteran just like many of the customers of the credit union; I’m sure I’ll never see that money.
But if I can help just one of my fellow veterans avoid the same by writing to you, it was worth it. We’ve made several sacrifices for our country, I just wish other institutions using veteran-friendly tag lines to profit would do the same.
Thank you for your time, and God bless.
Carvin White
Killeen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.