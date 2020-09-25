Veteran with strong family military ties calls for scrutiny of candidates
To the Editor:
I am the son of a father who honorably served in WWII. My deceased wife served 20 years in the military. My younger brother flew missions in Iraq and Afghanistan during his 20 years of military service.
My son served two tours in Iraq and since returning major treatments for cancer, which cannot be ruled out as a result of these tours. Today my stepson is serving in England and my son-in-law is serving in Korea. I have a daughter who is a military retiree and another who has also served.
I, myself, served more than 20 years in the military with honors and bear the scars as a constant reminder of my dedication to the service of my country.
My only two living uncles (87 years old this year) served in Korea and Vietnam.
My cousin, Robert Sinclair, who was more like an older brother to me, was killed in Vietnam on Dec. 31, 1968. Other relatives and close friends also lost their lives or carry the scars and memories of their service to this country.
I and my family (true Black Americans), friends and those who previously served and currently serve in the military are not losers nor are we suckers. We have faithfully served and worked hard to maintain a better life and the freedoms so many others enjoy and have never earned. Freedom has never been free.
The real cowards are those who hold government positions and fail to perform the duties they were elected to execute for the citizens of their respective states and the United States.
As I look at the two flags that are displayed in my home, I strongly urge you to not be persuaded by the concealed deceptions of individuals and elected officials whose personal interests are more important than the safety, security and overall well-being of this country.
Please, get out and vote like your life depended on it, because it really does.
Willie Mitchell
retired chief warrant officer
Killeen
