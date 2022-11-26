To the editor:
Money is tight this year for American families, yet many will still do what they can to show their gratitude to military men and women by donating to a veterans’ charity.
While many of these charities do great work, some stretch each dollar much further than others.
We reviewed the financial records of dozens of veterans charities and found nearly $1 billion is donated annually to organizations that waste money on high overhead, expensive fundraising campaigns, and other inefficient spending that does little to benefit the lives of vets or their families.
One vet charity reported spending less than 10 percent of the $27 million it collected from donors on programs for veterans. The rest went to overhead and more fundraising. Think how much good that money could have done in the hands of an efficient charity.
If you’re able to donate this year, ensure that your donation goes to a highly efficient program that actually benefits veterans.
We’ve got over 30 highly recommended groups at CharitiesForVets.com. Each organization keeps overhead below 15% while continuing to deliver a variety of much-needed programs and services to veterans.
Richard Berman
board member
RAM Veterans Foundation
(CharitiesForVets.com)
