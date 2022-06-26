To the Editor:
WCID-1 serves Fort Hood, Killeen, Copperas Cove, Harker Heights, 439 Water Supply Corporation, Nolanville WCID-3 and Belton. They ensure the water taken from the Belton and Stillhouse reservoirs is delivered to those entities that surpass Texas water quality standards and is delivered at the lowest possible cost.
Many years ago, in anticipation of future growth, an intake pipe at the Belton water treatment plant that was in need of replacement was enlarged. There is now a need to replace a treatment plant at the Belton location that was built in the 1970s and is in need of constant and costly repairs.
We have an opportunity with the Stillhouse water plant finally coming online to replace that Belton plant while maintaining water accessibility. The time required to build the new plant will be approximately four years, which gives us a little leeway in deciding when to start construction.
With 2% sustained growth in our area, we are going to go from a “need to” to a “have to” based on the TCEQ mandate to expand capacity when population and use reach 85%.
Killeen will be bearing much of the cost for the expansion, as it is by far the largest municipality served by WCID-1.
I feel angst at having to put out more money for something that may not help me specifically. I also realize that our future depends on responsible management of our water resources.
For Killeen to grow responsibly, we will need to be sure the infrastructure is in place for future development. These water treatment plant improvements belong to the citizens/municipalities who have paid for them through bonds over many years. They have a vested interest in ensuring their citizens’ tax dollars are used in a responsible manner.
I can think of very little more important than ensuring our water supply and infrastructure is intact for decades to come.
Sandra Blankenship
WCID-1 board member
Killeen
