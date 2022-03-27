To the Editor:
Water conservation should be on everyone’s radar these days.
Our area is in another drought and here’s hoping it does not rival 2011’s drought but all signs are pointing that it will.
Planting native and adaptive plants, that once established, thrive with bi-weekly or monthly watering is a good way to start.
Be sure to group plantings according to their water requirements which will be on the tag but you can also look up online.
Consider putting in a rain catchment system to use for watering your plants. Check your irrigation system for leaks and then set it for a once a week watering of 1 inch.
Irrigation systems use between 1,500 to 3,000 gallons or more each time they are used. Many of us have seen the water running in the street from an overwatered lawn or a broken sprinkler head. So to save money and water it’s 1 inch once a week.
If you see water that you suspect is a leak please report it to the public works dept.
The city has a water conservation plan posted on their website for more tips and what we will need to do to conserve our water resources.
Sandra Blankenship
Bell County Water Control
and Improvement District board
Killeen
