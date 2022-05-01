To the Editor:
RE: Killeen ISD board reviews teacher pay study amid staffing shortfall
WGU Texas understands the need for teachers is at an all-time high in communities like Killeen. To address the shortage and close the education gap caused by COVID-19, we must focus on training quality teachers. According to WGU data, Texas has an unmet need of approximately 23,856 teachers for the 2021-22 school year, which directly affects the increase in learning loss in our schools.
Students deserve certified teachers who help them reach their fullest potential. We must invest in and support our teachers. One way to do this is to help them earn their degree efficiently and cost-effectively. At WGU Texas, a nonprofit online university designed to fit the lives of busy adults through competency-based education, we’re doing our part by making sure our future educators can earn their teaching degrees at about half the cost of other online universities.
WGU’s Teachers College graduated more than 16,700 students nationwide between March 2020 and September 2021. We want teachers to be quality educators, but we also want them to be successful and growing professionals with little debt. Let’s work together in Texas to ensure we have an abundant supply of this critical workforce.
Linda Battles
Regional Vice President
WGU Texas Chancellor
Austin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.