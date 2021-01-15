To the Editor:
This is a letter to the thief in Harker Heights who stole my grandson’s Christmas gift from Omaha Steaks on Dec. 10, 2020 from his front door.
I hope you enjoyed it .
Well, that’s not really what I hope, but that’s all I will say for now.
Ruby Franks
Racine, Wisconsin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.