You own electronic information when you pass it on, reader argues
To the Editor:
During the NBC Town Hall telecast, President Trump was confronted with the fact that he had re-tweeted Qanon information.
When asked if he supported Qanon information, he responded he was just passing it on, as if he did not own the material he was passing on.
For all of you out there who like to pass on all kinds of electronic information, you own it when you pass it on.
It is a statement of what you believe, what you stand for and a reflection of your character.
Businesses will track your data when considering you for a job.
Who you really are is out there for everyone to see.
Warren Townsend
Kempner
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.