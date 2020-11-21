Two Killeen ISD middle School volleyball teams hoisted trophies in the air after winning the school district championship in matches Tuesday.
The eighth-grade Patterson Cavaliers defeated the Manor Rams in two tightly contested games, 25-21 and 25-20 at the Manor gym to win the 2020 title.
In the seventh-grade championship volleyball game, the Palo Alto Patriots beat the Nolan Mustangs in a three-game contest, 25-23, 17-25, 25-19 at the Palo Alto gym.
“It means the world right now,” said Patterson coach Tiara McIver moments after sharing the district championship trophy with her team and posing for a photo.
“They have overcome so much from not knowing if they would even have a season,” she said, praising students for working hard and staying upbeat in the midst of uncertainty and schedule adjustments.
The eighth-grade volleyball team lost a pair of matches early in the season but remained focused on improving its skills and finishing strong, ending in a championship.
“I think they had to figure out who they were as a team,” McIver said.
As young student-athletes, they get nervous as the stakes get higher, the coach said, but when it counted most, the team brought the needed energy to pull out two exciting games for the victory.
At the Palo Alto gym, a spirited crowd saw a three-game match with the Patriots holding off a determined Mustang team to take the championship victory.
When coach Brittany Hearn looked at the traveling trophy, she scanned all the way back to 2008 to find Palo Alto.
“I told the girls this is big for Palo Alto,” she said.
Nolan went into the seventh-grade championship undefeated against a Palo Alto team that only lost one match — to the Mustangs early in the season.
After the Patriots won the first game Tuesday, Hearn said she knew Nolan would come storming back behind its strong servers and that’s what they did, winning the second game and setting up a final-game showdown.
“In that third game, we handled it,” said the winning coach. “They held their composure after losing that second set. They showed a lot of heart.”
Both winning coaches praised their players for persevering through the uncertainties of a season of schedule changes and unusual protocols. “They handled it — making their grades, the virtual learning,” Hearn said. “They got to practice on time all the time.”
The coaches praised students, parents, administrators and school staff members for supporting their teams.
Aryanna Gonzalez had a monster game for Patterson, recording 16 digs, 12 assists, two blocks and three aces.
Other contributors for the Lady Cavs were Lanai’Ya Harris (two kills and a dig), Mayraliz Rivera Cosme (three kills, four blocks and five digs), Brighton Adams (three digs), Giomarlie Cruz (five kills, one assist, one block and three digs), Aliyah Bowman (one assist and eight digs), Brianna Bowman (two kills, one block, two assists), Karina Kindrick (one kill and one block), Tofa (Tafaimalae) Oto (10 digs), Lillian Swiney-Malave (one kill, one ace and 13 digs) and Shayna Grisham (one kill, four blocks and 10 digs).
