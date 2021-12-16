The northern intersection of Patton Road and Stone Avenue will be closed from Saturday, Dec. 18 through Friday, Dec. 31, including overnights. Stone Avenue and the southern intersection of Patton Road and Stone Avenue will both remain open to traffic.
The closure is for the installation of a concrete valley gutter at the intersection and the work is expected to be completed by Dec. 31.
There will be a series of traffic control devices in place to guide motor vehicles around the work zone and closure. Motorists are encouraged to use an alternate route.
If you wish to make inquiries, please contact the Engineering office at (254) 616-3172 or email engineering@killeentexas.gov.
The City of Killeen apologizes for any inconvenience as a result of this work and appreciates your cooperation.
