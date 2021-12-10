Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Burglary with no forced entry was reported at 8:18 p.m. Thursday in the 5700 block of Capricorn Loop.
Copperas Cove
Criminal trespass was reported at 12:46 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of South 19th Street.
Unlawful restraint was reported at 12:58 a.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Pleasant Lane.
Attempted suicide was reported at 2:09 a.m. Thursday in the 11200 block of South FM 116.
Found property was reported at 3:19 a.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Terry Drive.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 3:53 a.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Donna Avenue.
Welfare concern was reported at 10:01 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
Minor in possession of tobacco and alcohol was reported at 10:32 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
Violation of a protective order was reported at 11:41 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of South 15th Street.
Minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 1:29 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Assailant arrested on charge of driving without a license at 3:36 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block West Reagan Avenue.
Assault by contact was reported at 4:09 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Golf Course Road.
Unauthorized motor vehicle was reported at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Zarley Road.
Theft was reported at 4:50 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Sherman Avenue.
Welfare concern was reported at 6:50 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of West Avenue B.
Theft was reported at 7:08 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Harker Heights
Harker Heights police reports were not available Friday.
Lampasas
Reckless Driver reported at 12:32 a.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of S. US Hwy. 281.
Assault reported at 1 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
Disturbance reported at 1:39 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of West 6th Street.
Suspicious Person reported at 1:43 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of North Ridge Street.
Assault reported at 1:52 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of South Howe Street.
Theft reported at 2:18 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of North Spring Street.
Criminal Mischief reported at 3:56 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Northington Street.
Missing Person reported at 4:46 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
Disturbance reported at 4:46 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of East Avenue G.
Reckless Driver reported at 5:58 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of East 4th Street.
Suspicious Activity reported at 11:03 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of North Ridge Street.
Assailant was arrested on charge of driving while intoxicated at 2:59 a.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of E Hwy. 190.
Assailant was arrested on charge of having multiple warrants and driving without a driver’s license at 5:11 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Assailant was arrested in in charge of possession of controlled substance and failure to identify at 1:53 p.m. Thursday in WM Brook Park.
Compiled by Taylor Cooper
