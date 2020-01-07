Police officers learn SWAT tactics

Twenty-one police officers from 15 different law enforcement agencies are taking part in a week-long, 60-hour basic SWAT officer course on the campus of Texas A&M University-Central Texas.
On Tuesday, they were on the rugby field learning room clearing techniques.
Upon completion of the course, the officers will return to their departments and be members of their respective SWAT teams, said University Police Chief Charlie Rodriguez.
The university does not have a SWAT team, but Rodriguez said four of his officers were part of the training.
“The purpose of this for us is so we can join and learn what the regional team does here in Bell County,” he said.
All of the training and tactics are dictated by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement, and it allows SWAT units to collaborate efforts, if necessary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.