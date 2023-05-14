Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Possession of dangerous drugs was reported at 12:02 a.m. Saturday in the area of Gilmer Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An aggravated assault was reported at 12:18 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1 a.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 2 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Hold Drive.
A theft was reported at 5:21 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 5:30 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Evergreen Drive.
Harassment by obscene communication was reported at 8 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of South Brook Drive.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 9 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of 18th Street.
An aggravated assault was reported at 9:27 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Wells Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10 a.m. Saturday in the 5200 block of Mohawk Drive.
An assault was reported at 10 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Powder River Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 11:45 a.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of Traditions Drive.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 3:59 p.m. Saturday in the area of Florence Road and Turtle Creek Drive.
An aggravated assault was reported at 5:50 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Florence Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:06 p.m. Saturday in the 2800 block of Littlewood Drive.
Urinating or defecating in public was reported at 7:23 p.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of 10th Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 8 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of White Avenue.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 8:46 p.m. Saturday in the area of Powell Street and Sutton Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of Larissa Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 9:36 p.m. Saturday in the 2800 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An aggravated assault was reported at 9:55 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of Sundown Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:10 p.m. Saturday in the area of Atkinson Avenue and North 16th Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 4500 block of Captain Drive.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 11:41 p.m. Saturday in the area of Alfredo Guerrero Avenue and West Stan Schlueter Loop.
COPPERAS COVE
The Copperas Cove Police Department does not publish crime statistics on the weekend.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The Harker Heights Police Department does not publish crime statistics on the weekend.
LAMPASAS
A missing person was reported at 6:49 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Willis Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 7:14 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of South key Avenue.
Loud music was reported at 9:07 p.m. on Castleberry Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 9:59 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
A suspicious person was reported at 10:36 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of South Highway 281.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
