The people of Killeen have spoken loud and clear. They want police to stop arresting people for possessing personal use amounts of cannabis flower. I hope our Killeen City Council members understand what they are — representatives of the people.
I hope our City Council does not act like feudal overlords and overrule the will of the people. Let it be.
David Bass
Killeen
