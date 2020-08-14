The Aug. 4 City Council workshop featured a report from Public Works Director Mark Hyde concerning the bond and non-bond capital improvement projects for fiscal year 2019-20.
The last update was presented in February.
Using 55 slides on video screens and a printed PowerPoint presentation, Hyde explained the details of the report to those council members and staff in chambers and others participating remotely.
The projects that are 100 percent complete are:
restrooms at Carl Levin Park
Rattlesnake Road waterline replacement
Warrior’s Path wastewater interceptor line
Warrior’s Path street reconstruction
12”waterline at Live Oak addition (Dunkin Donuts)
Prospector Trail wastewater improvements
Trimmier Creek lift station iron chloride dosing system
sanitary sewer at Fire Station # 2
Tahuaya Drive drainage project
utility relocation at old PD (Harley Drive)
master plan for park improvement projects
Fiscal Year 2018-19 miscellaneous street projects. (Old Nolanville Road, Fullview Court Cul-De-Sac, Mountain Lion Road, Roy Reynolds Drive, Dorothy Lane and Roy Reynolds Circle Cul-De-Sac).
Other projects include: Series 2019 drainage master projects-58% complete, Goode-Connell detention w/soccer fields-41% complete, Fire Station # 2 renovation-30% complete, design for Public Works/Parks building-52% complete,sidewalk project (Prospector to Vineyard-19% complete, Mountain Lion to Pontiac drainage flume reconstruction-50% complete, Fiscal Year 2019-2020 street projects (Mossy Oaks Circle Cul-De-Sac and Tejas Trail Roadway improvement)-90% complete.
Additional projects include the Modoc Drive drainage improvements at Purser Park, traffic guardrail at Miller’s Crossing and at Community Park ADA Accessible Batting Cages.
In other business, Yvette Stewart, the partnership specialist from the Dallas Regional Census Center in Waco, gave an update on Census 2020.
Stewart told the council that the internet seems to be the fastest way to enter information requested by Census 2020.
It takes about five minutes to provide answers to the following questions: 1. Name, 2. Age & Date of birth, 3. Sex, 4. Race and Origin, 5. Own or rent home, 6. Relationship and 7. Phone number.
Stewart reported that due to COVID-19, the adjusted date to complete Census 2020 is now Oct. 31. “We must engage the community, have trusted voices speak about the Census, and ensure we are doing everything and anything possible for the count,” she said.
By the numbers in Harker Heights, about 61.3% of residents have completed their Census forms. “That means that 39 percent of the population does not exist, so we have to find ways to change that number,” Stewart said.
Killeen is at 56 percent participation. Nolanville is at 61 percent. Texas, overall, is at 57.9 percent. The nationwide number is at 62.8 percent. “That number is terrible,” Stewart said.
Mayor Spencer Smith said, “The Farmers Market is open on Saturdays and as a suggestion, we might be able to coordinate a Census booth there in addition to the COVID-19 testing on Thursday and possibly Friday.”
Mayor Pro Tem Michael Blomquist mentioned handing out fliers about the Census at the market.
