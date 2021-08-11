Residents of Bell, Coryell, Lampasas and Mills counties can attend a hybrid Healthy Lawns and Healthy Waters Program hosted by Texas A&M University’s AgriLife Extension Service.
The event will be held in-person at the Copperas Cove Public Library, 501 S. Main St., as well as on Zoom. It will begin at 10 a.m. and go until 2:30 p.m. Aug. 31.
Registration is required for both forms of attendance. Go to https://bit.ly/3fWJbUr to register.
The Lampasas River Watershed Partnership and Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful will collaborate with Texas A&M for the event that will teach attendees about the design and installation of residential rainwater harvesting systems as well as appropriate turf and landscape species based on local conditions and other practices, according to a news release.
Attendees can have their soil tested for free, the release said.
A soil sample bag with sampling instructions and the urban and homeowner soil sample information form are available at the at the AgriLife Extension offices in each county. The addresses are below:
Bell County: 1605 N. Main St., Ste 102, Belton
Coryell County: 303 Veterans Memorial Loop, Gatesville
Lampasas County: 409 S. Pecan St., Suite 102, Lampasas
Mills County, 1011 Fourth St., Goldthwaite
