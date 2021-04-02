Spring is here, summer is right around the corner, and the Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Department is preparing the Carl Levin Pool to open for the summer. This means swimming lessons, which will be open for registration beginning on Saturday, April 24, at 9 a.m.
Registration will take place at the Parks and Recreation Department, 307 Millers Crossing in Harker Heights. Recreation superintendent Jonathan Hanson said that registration is an in-person event. Lessons begin on June 1.
There will be a total of five sessions, each session lasting for two weeks, from Tuesday through Friday. Each class lasts for 45 minutes. The cost for each session is $40 for Harker Heights residents, and $50 for non-residents.
Hanson said that one can register for only one session at a time, as the child must complete the previous lessons in order to move on to the next. There is a 12-person maximum allowed per class, per level (there are five levels). The lower-level classes are mostly scheduled at the beginning of the summer, with more upper-level classes being held toward the end. Hanson said, “We want to make sure we’re offering plenty of the lower-level classes to start off with.”
Hanson said, “Parents are encouraged to attend the lessons so they can hear what the instructor says (to participants) … being at lessons but remaining in the waiting areas contributes to a safe and quiet atmosphere.”
Hanson also said that it’s important for children to complete all the swimming levels, if possible, as it generally takes between 30 and 80 lessons, as well as outside practice, before a child is proficient in swimming. “Even completing all the lessons doesn’t make a child drown proof,” he said, “but taking the lessons is a great first step in making them safe around water … I encourage people, child or adult, even if they’re not taking lessons at Harker Heights, to sign up for a class.”
As the month of May is National Water Safety Month, the Parks and Recreation Department will be putting out information on drowning prevention and water safety, including kits that will have CPR information, masks, activities, and, Hanson said, “a couple other goodies in it.”
For more information, including the swim lesson schedule, go to https://www.harkerheights.gov/index.php/programs-events/aquatics.
